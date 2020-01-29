Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 154,719 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM)

Grace & White Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 837,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 154,719 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,636,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,085,000 after acquiring an additional 54,979 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after purchasing an additional 11,914 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 19,658 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 484,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 133,672 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 313,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 103,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.16. The stock had a trading volume of 105,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,650. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $235.14 million, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 3.73. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $416.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.24 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul G. Boynton bought 100,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 500,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,156.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RYAM shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

