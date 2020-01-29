Grace & White Inc. NY Sells 19,763 Shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC)

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp Co (NYSE:GRC) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,763 shares during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp accounts for 2.3% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Gorman-Rupp were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 66,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 112.3% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 8,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 12.3% in the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Sidoti downgraded shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

In other news, Director Christopher H. Lake sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.46, for a total value of $72,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GRC traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.79. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,901. Gorman-Rupp Co has a twelve month low of $29.00 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.89 million, a PE ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

