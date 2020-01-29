Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) to Issue $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%.

Graham has a dividend payout ratio of -1,466.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Graham to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.8%.

Graham stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.09. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,658. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.68. Graham has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $23.77. The stock has a market cap of $200.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 million. Graham had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graham will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jennifer R. Condame sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $34,931.39. 3.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GHM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, electric power generation, and other industries worldwide. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; and vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps.

