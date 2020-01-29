Graincorp (ASX:GNC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.94

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Graincorp Ltd (ASX:GNC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and traded as high as $8.44. Graincorp shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 595,224 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56.

About Graincorp (ASX:GNC)

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and exports/imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Graincorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graincorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit