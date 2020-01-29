Graincorp (ASX:GNC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $7.94

Graincorp Ltd (ASX:GNC)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and traded as high as $8.44. Graincorp shares last traded at $8.36, with a volume of 595,224 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is A$7.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$8.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.56.

About Graincorp (ASX:GNC)

GrainCorp Limited operates as a food ingredients and agribusiness company in Australasia, Asia, North America, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Grains, Malt, and Oils. The Grains segment receives, transports, tests, stores, and exports/imports grains comprising wheat, barley, canola, and sorghum, as well as other bulk commodities.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Graincorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graincorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.