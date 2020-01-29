Grandview Asset Management LLC Sells 1,592 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Grandview Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,925 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 4.0% of Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Grandview Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,886 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 16,917 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 70,496 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 25,152 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.31, for a total value of $1,325,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,493,805.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,183,026.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,316 shares of company stock valued at $5,579,434. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.32.

Shares of V opened at $202.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $403.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $210.13.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

