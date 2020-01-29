Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Short Interest Up 29.4% in January

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,840,000 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the December 31st total of 6,060,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Construction from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Granite Construction from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Granite Construction currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NYSE:GVA traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.75. 799,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 543,816. Granite Construction has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $49.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.28 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

In other Granite Construction news, CFO Desai Jigisha purchased 2,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $54,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claes Bjork purchased 4,000 shares of Granite Construction stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $108,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 8,900 shares of company stock worth $240,266. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $870,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,072 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

