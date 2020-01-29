Graphcoin (GRPH) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 29th. One Graphcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar. Graphcoin has a total market cap of $1,320.00 and $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00010532 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00118158 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00036956 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000228 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000934 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Graphcoin Profile

Graphcoin (GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net . Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin . The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Graphcoin

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

