GRC International Group (LON:GRC) Shares Down 3.1%

GRC International Group PLC (LON:GRC) shares dropped 3.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 15.50 ($0.20), approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16 ($0.21).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 16.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 31.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69.

GRC International Group (LON:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported GBX (3.37) (($0.04)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

GRC International Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to address the information technology (IT) governance, risk management, and compliance requirements of organizations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company provides classroom-based training courses related to data protection, cyber security, ISO 27001 certification, and related topics.

