Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) Short Interest Down 10.4% in January

Great Ajax Corp (NYSE:AJX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,700 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the December 31st total of 812,100 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 162,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

NYSE:AJX traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $15.11. 83,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,335. The company has a market capitalization of $306.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Great Ajax has a 12 month low of $12.39 and a 12 month high of $15.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.94.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.93 million. Great Ajax had a net margin of 53.22% and a return on equity of 8.04%. Equities analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 193,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after acquiring an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,126,000 after acquiring an additional 128,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Ajax by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 996,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,944,000 after acquiring an additional 38,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AJX shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Great Ajax in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th.

Great Ajax Company Profile

Great Ajax Corp. acquires, invests in, and manages a portfolio of residential mortgage and small balance commercial mortgage loans. It also holds real estate-owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure or other settlement of its non-performing loans, as well as through outright purchases. The company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for U.S.

