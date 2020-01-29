Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Up 5.2%

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61, 848,223 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,350,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

A number of research firms have commented on GPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Noble Financial raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $1.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.61 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 84,051 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

