Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Up 5.2%

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61, 848,223 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,350,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

A number of research firms have commented on GPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Noble Financial raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $1.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.61 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 186,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 84,051 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 157.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 108,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 66,181 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Panther Mining by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 778,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 278,500 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000.

About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit