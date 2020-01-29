Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Up 5.2%

Great Panther Mining Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) shares shot up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.61 and last traded at $0.61, 848,223 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,350,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.
A number of research firms have commented on GPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Noble Financial raised shares of Great Panther Mining from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $1.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.
Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) (TSE:GPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.61 million.
About Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and two silver mines in Mexico, as well as the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.
