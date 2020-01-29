Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GWB shares. TheStreet downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Stephens downgraded Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Great Western Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,375,127 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,160,000 after acquiring an additional 39,504 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,477,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,934,000 after acquiring an additional 149,744 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,178,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,081,000 after acquiring an additional 79,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Great Western Bancorp by 9,195.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,041,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,601 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,193,000. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GWB stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.85. 598,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,621. Great Western Bancorp has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $38.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.34.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 27.73%. The business had revenue of $120.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Great Western Bancorp will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

