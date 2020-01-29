Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Short Interest Down 18.1% in January

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the December 31st total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 2.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 15.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GCBC traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.42. Greene County Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $34.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit and non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

