Grin Trading Up 2% This Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Grin coin can currently be bought for $1.03 or 0.00011106 BTC on popular exchanges including LBank, Coinall, Bisq and Hotbit. Grin has a total market cap of $33.62 million and approximately $29.59 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded up 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin Coin Profile

Grin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 32,647,560 coins. Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW

Buying and Selling Grin

Grin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre, BitForex, Hotbit, Coinall, LBank, Bisq and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

