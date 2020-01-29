Guider (GDR) Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

Guider (CURRENCY:GDR) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Guider token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Guider has a total market capitalization of $12,516.00 and approximately $72.00 worth of Guider was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Guider has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Guider alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $517.89 or 0.05585288 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00025255 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.79 or 0.00127204 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00016965 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002668 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00033343 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002841 BTC.

About Guider

Guider (GDR) is a token. It launched on May 6th, 2019. Guider’s total supply is 259,564,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,181,440 tokens. Guider’s official website is bit.ly/2Na3S1d . Guider’s official Twitter account is @guider_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Guider Token Trading

Guider can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Guider directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Guider should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Guider using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Guider Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Guider and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.