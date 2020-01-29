GVO Asset Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 24,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,000. Alibaba Group comprises 2.9% of GVO Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 29.9% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 39,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,139 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 146.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.5% in the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 1,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 97,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,230,000 after buying an additional 9,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.42.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.35. 6,002,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,684,443. The business’s 50 day moving average is $215.87 and its 200-day moving average is $186.08. The company has a market capitalization of $535.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

