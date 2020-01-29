Hal W. Oswalt Sells 10,250 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Stock

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $216,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

CVB Financial stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.83. 469,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.07. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $23.18.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 40.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

CVBF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. CVB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CVB Financial by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 8,407 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in CVB Financial by 1,644.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

