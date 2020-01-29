Happycoin (HPC) Price Down 42.8% This Week

Happycoin (CURRENCY:HPC) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. During the last seven days, Happycoin has traded down 42.8% against the dollar. Happycoin has a market cap of $296,616.00 and approximately $2,782.00 worth of Happycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Happycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.01315949 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029996 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000169 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000046 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000881 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Happycoin Coin Profile

HPC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Happycoin’s total supply is 25,425,757 coins. Happycoin’s official Twitter account is @happycoin5 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Happycoin’s official website is happycointech.org

Buying and Selling Happycoin

Happycoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Happycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Happycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Happycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

