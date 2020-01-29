Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Parthenon LLC

Parthenon LLC decreased its position in Harley-Davidson Inc (NYSE:HOG) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HOG. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 65.7% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 27.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Harley-Davidson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harley-Davidson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.44.

In other news, SVP Michelle Kumbier sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $815,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,523.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO John A. Olin sold 44,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $1,641,203.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 102,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,438.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.22. The stock had a trading volume of 112,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Harley-Davidson Inc has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.49 and a 200 day moving average of $35.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $574.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson Inc will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

