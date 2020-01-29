Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.40.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HARP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ HARP traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $14.31. 1,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.99 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $21.47.

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Harpoon Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,107.97% and a negative return on equity of 86.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Harpoon Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Georgia Erbez acquired 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $94,403.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,344.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 131,696 shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $2,226,979.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 450,085 shares of company stock valued at $7,683,002.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 23.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 9.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Harpoon Therapeutics by 24.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 7,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.15% of the company’s stock.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

