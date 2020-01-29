Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.40

Harvest Minerals Ltd (LON:HMI) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.40 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.55 ($0.05), with a volume of 240000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.60 ($0.05).

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.44. The company has a market cap of $6.60 million and a P/E ratio of -2.22.

About Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI)

Harvest Minerals Limited explores for and develops potash and phosphate projects in Brazil. It has four principal fertilizer projects, such as the Arapua Fertilizer project, the Sergi Potash project, the Capela Potash project, and the Mandacaru Phosphate project. The company was formerly known as Triumph Tin Limited and changed its name to Harvest Minerals Limited in December 2014.

