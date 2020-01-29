Harvey Investment Co. LLC Buys 455 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 3,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total transaction of $2,179,391.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $2,055,612.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,727.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,273 shares of company stock worth $10,639,213 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, hitting $176.77. 19,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,579. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.00 and a 52 week high of $182.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.96.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Argus set a $180.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

