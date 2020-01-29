Harvey Investment Co. LLC Cuts Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC trimmed its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,040 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

In related news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.66. 1,034,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,228,967. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.