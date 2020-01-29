Harvey Investment Co. LLC Has $14.61 Million Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,220 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Agilent Technologies comprises 2.3% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $14,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of A. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 450.7% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 185.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1,184.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 261.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

NYSE:A traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,476. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.27. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $65.35 and a one year high of $90.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The medical research company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on A shares. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $812,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,587,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $285,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,685 shares of company stock worth $7,470,816.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

