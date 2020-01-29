Harvey Investment Co. LLC Purchases 530 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Harvey Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 530 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 4.7% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $30,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,815,108,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 15,395,076 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $941,563,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,534,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $308,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,326 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,255,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $292,935,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 4,868,593 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $271,375,000 after purchasing an additional 248,847 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. ValuEngine lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.45.

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $61.34. 888,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,863,404. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.71. The company has a market cap of $73.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 57.63%. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 330,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $7,686,132.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 575,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

