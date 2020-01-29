Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Healthequity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.22. Healthequity posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthequity will report full year earnings of $1.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthequity.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.38 million. Healthequity had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HQY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of Healthequity in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Healthequity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Healthequity in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.31.

In related news, VP Ashley Dreier sold 26,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $1,917,042.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,816,401.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $306,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,413 shares of company stock worth $3,197,176. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthequity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthequity during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Healthequity during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthequity by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Healthequity during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HQY traded down $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.59. 429,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,848. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.08, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.51. Healthequity has a 12-month low of $50.87 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.83 and a 200-day moving average of $65.64.

About Healthequity

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

