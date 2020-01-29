Hedeker Wealth LLC Has $5.29 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,813 shares during the quarter. CMS Energy makes up about 2.8% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $5,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 240,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 402,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,709,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 8,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $509,692.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $349,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,224,109.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,690 shares of company stock worth $1,651,360 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

CMS stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.70. 10,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,563. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.06. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $50.08 and a 52 week high of $67.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.67%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut CMS Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, December 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.25.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

