Hedeker Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 2.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 44,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MMM traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a return on equity of 54.02% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

