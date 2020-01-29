Hedeker Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. 3M comprises approximately 2.3% of Hedeker Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hedeker Wealth LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $4,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 44,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,859,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,487,000 after buying an additional 14,061 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Monarch Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,738 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.
NYSE MMM traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 883,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,255,072. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $150.58 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a market capitalization of $102.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10.
In other 3M news, EVP Julie L. Bushman sold 6,879 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $1,135,654.11. Also, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total value of $233,669.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.92.
3M Profile
3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.
Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.