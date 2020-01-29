Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading Up 8.1% Over Last Week

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 29th. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $23.91 million and $637,455.00 worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, OKEx, Upbit and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $286.78 or 0.03092824 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00192226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000653 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029598 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00118586 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a coin. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,080,210,454 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.