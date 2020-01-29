Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Herman Miller has a dividend payout ratio of 25.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of MLHR stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.69. 445,413 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,759. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.63. Herman Miller has a 12-month low of $32.86 and a 12-month high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $674.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider John J. Mcphee sold 16,494 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $676,748.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,035.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLHR. Sidoti lowered their price target on Herman Miller from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Herman Miller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Herman Miller from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Herman Miller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

About Herman Miller

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

