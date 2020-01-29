Hershey Trust Co. Raises Position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Hershey Trust Co. grew its position in Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 166.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the period. Natera comprises 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Hershey Trust Co.’s holdings in Natera were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTRA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 74.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,842,318 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,977 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 1,562.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,191,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $71,888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059,920 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at about $24,302,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natera by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,604,296 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $154,567,000 after acquiring an additional 832,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the third quarter valued at about $12,535,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Natera alerts:

NTRA stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.50. 6,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 634,637. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.19 and a beta of 1.35. Natera Inc has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $40.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.35.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.97 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 42.45% and a negative return on equity of 252.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Natera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

In other Natera news, CTO Jonathan Sheena sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $3,769,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 280,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,563,263.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $1,257,654.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,259,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,519,463.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 309,396 shares of company stock worth $11,193,860 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.