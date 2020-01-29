HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HighPoint Resources Corporation is an exploration and production company. It focuses on the development of oil and natural gas assets primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. HighPoint Resources Corporation, formerly known as Bill Barrett Corporation, is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Shares of HPR remained flat at $$1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,109,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,885. The company has a market capitalization of $250.00 million, a P/E ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 3.45. HighPoint Resources has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $3.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.52 million. HighPoint Resources had a net margin of 29.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that HighPoint Resources will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,260,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,184,000 after buying an additional 27,789 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 37.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 17,981 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 4.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 652,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 27,124 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 582,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 283,831 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 5.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,394,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after buying an additional 66,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About HighPoint Resources

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

