Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HIW shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 221,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 99,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 95,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,659,000 after purchasing an additional 29,218 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,857,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HIW traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.35. 7,878 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,742. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.81. Highwoods Properties has a 12-month low of $40.75 and a 12-month high of $50.98.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

