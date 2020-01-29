Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,011,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 775,655 shares.The stock last traded at $50.24 and had previously closed at $50.19.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.80.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

