Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,011,641 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 159% from the previous session’s volume of 775,655 shares.The stock last traded at $50.24 and had previously closed at $50.19.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HIW shares. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Highwoods Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.80.
About Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW)
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
