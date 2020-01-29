HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Director Edward Jackson Purchases 1,818 Shares

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) Director Edward Jackson acquired 1,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $12,726.00.

Shares of HireQuest stock remained flat at $$7.00 during trading on Wednesday. 55 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,594. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86. HireQuest has a one year low of $3.85 and a one year high of $8.55.

HireQuest (NYSE:HQI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter.

HireQuest Company Profile

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company undertakes short and longer-term temporary work assignments; and recruits and places workers in temp-to-hire positions. It also provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled general labour and industrial personnel, clerical and secretarial personnel, and construction personnel.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for HireQuest (NYSE:HQI)

Receive News & Ratings for HireQuest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HireQuest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit