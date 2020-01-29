Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOLX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. 2,415,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,542. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. Hologic has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $55.16. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Earnings History for Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit