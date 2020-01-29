Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Hologic had a positive return on equity of 29.67% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $850.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOLX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.65. 2,415,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,148,542. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.23. Hologic has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $55.16. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -364.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Hologic from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.38.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 16,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $845,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total value of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

