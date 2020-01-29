Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price target of $40.00.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on HBCP. BidaskClub lowered Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $41.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of HBCP stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.19. The firm has a market cap of $348.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 0.38.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 25.17%. As a group, research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,578 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,878,000 after acquiring an additional 39,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Bancorp by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. 39.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

