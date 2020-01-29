Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Ford Financial Group Inc.

Ford Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 969 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Trust & Investment Co. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 2,736 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,186 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. California Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 1,717 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HD stock opened at $233.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $253.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $178.09 and a 1-year high of $239.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $222.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.63.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.65.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

