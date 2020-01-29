HomeStreet’s (HMST) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

B. Riley restated their buy rating on shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) in a report released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. B. Riley currently has a $36.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

HMST has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded HomeStreet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $32.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.85. HomeStreet has a 52 week low of $24.10 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.37 million, a P/E ratio of 45.17 and a beta of 0.73.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $67.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HomeStreet will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th.

In other HomeStreet news, Director Victor H. Indiek sold 3,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.28, for a total value of $102,348.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,077.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in HomeStreet in the 4th quarter valued at $939,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in HomeStreet in the third quarter worth $1,538,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 41.5% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 483,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,204,000 after purchasing an additional 141,649 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in HomeStreet by 299.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 62,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 46,564 shares during the period. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

