Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 83.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Forward Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $39,000.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $289.12 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $244.95 and a fifty-two week high of $293.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.91 and a 200-day moving average of $274.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1385 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

