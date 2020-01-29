Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 26,336 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 352.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,336 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 33,233.3% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 21,175.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 44.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.36 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.85 and a twelve month high of $34.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average is $32.41.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

