Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,410 Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,537.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,084,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,268 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,144,000. Aspiriant LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14,903.9% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 229,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,661,000 after purchasing an additional 228,328 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,027,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,230,000 after purchasing an additional 96,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,337.7% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 93,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 92,821 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $135.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.77 and its 200 day moving average is $131.17. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $120.37 and a 12 month high of $139.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $1.0157 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.