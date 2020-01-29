HTMLCOIN Market Cap Tops $5.28 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $11,314.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc and CoinExchange. In the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.06 or 0.01315949 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00046510 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00029996 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00201223 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006629 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00068810 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001842 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, C-Patex, Fatbtc, Bleutrade and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

