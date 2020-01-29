Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) Stake Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Huazhu Group Ltd (NASDAQ:HTHT) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Huazhu Group were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTHT. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Huazhu Group by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Huazhu Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $486,000. 48.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HTHT. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Huazhu Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Huazhu Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Huazhu Group in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Huazhu Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.02.

NASDAQ:HTHT traded down $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $34.24. 148,124 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,449,667. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24. Huazhu Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $45.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.35. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 103.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.80.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group Ltd will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Huazhu Group’s dividend payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Huazhu Group

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

