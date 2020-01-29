Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Raised to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HPP. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays set a $42.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $40.00 target price on Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.57.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $36.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 129.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $37.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.94.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $208.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

In other news, EVP Sanford Dale Shimoda sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total value of $177,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,337,849.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 5.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 86.5% during the third quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period.

About Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties is a visionary real estate investment trust that owns and operates more than 17 million square feet of marquee office and studio properties. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

