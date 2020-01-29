Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Receives $15.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $13.48. The company had a trading volume of 5,959,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,726,172. Huntington Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.15 and a 52-week high of $15.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Richard Remiker sold 29,405 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $421,079.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 369,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,168.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 17,337 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $261,095.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 684,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,309,458.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,886 shares of company stock valued at $787,620 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,659,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,985,000 after acquiring an additional 603,746 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,735,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476,376 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,966,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $113,685,000 after buying an additional 181,332 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6,315.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,523,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,331,000 after buying an additional 5,437,181 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,687,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,689,000 after buying an additional 1,751,425 shares during the period. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

