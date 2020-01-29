Hyperion (HYN) Price Tops $0.0660 on Top Exchanges

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One Hyperion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0660 or 0.00000711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Hotbit, CoinExchange and Bgogo. Hyperion has a total market capitalization of $20.89 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hyperion has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.85 or 0.03125860 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00191606 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000656 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00029586 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00119140 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Hyperion Token Profile

Hyperion’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 316,765,917 tokens. Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space . The official message board for Hyperion is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Hyperion

Hyperion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Hotbit, Bgogo and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyperion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

