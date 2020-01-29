IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $290.08 Million

Equities analysts expect IBERIABANK Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) to post $290.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for IBERIABANK’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $288.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $291.40 million. IBERIABANK reported sales of $302.99 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBERIABANK will report full-year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow IBERIABANK.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.11). IBERIABANK had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $293.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBKC. BidaskClub cut shares of IBERIABANK from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of IBERIABANK in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of IBERIABANK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Stephens set a $83.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $80.00 price objective on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

Shares of IBKC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.01. The stock had a trading volume of 216,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01. IBERIABANK has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.68%.

In other IBERIABANK news, EVP Robert M. Kottler sold 19,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.16, for a total transaction of $1,441,522.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at $2,371,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IBERIABANK by 85.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,236,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,794,000 after buying an additional 569,355 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in IBERIABANK by 123.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,518,000 after acquiring an additional 425,644 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in IBERIABANK by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 331,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,057,000 after acquiring an additional 71,058 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in IBERIABANK in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,506,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in IBERIABANK by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 190,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,401,000 after acquiring an additional 59,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

