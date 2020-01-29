Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ICON plc is a global full service clinical research organisation. The company provides contract clinical research services to the pharmaceutical industry worldwide. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICLR. SunTrust Banks cut Icon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Icon in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $160.00 target price on Icon and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Icon in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Icon in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.89.

Icon stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $173.01. The stock had a trading volume of 83,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,649. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.70. Icon has a fifty-two week low of $127.58 and a fifty-two week high of $176.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icon by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Icon during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Icon by 352.7% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Icon by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Icon by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Icon

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

