IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Jan 29th, 2020

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its first quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. IDEX also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 5.55-5.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.43.

NYSE IEX traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $172.14. 261,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,825. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.70. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

In other IDEX news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,065,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,701.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $2,420,403.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,294 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit