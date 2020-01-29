IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.30-1.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.43. IDEX also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 5.55-5.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of IDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.43.

NYSE IEX traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, hitting $172.14. 261,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,825. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $176.70. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $171.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.00.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.06. IDEX had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.97%.

In other IDEX news, Director Ernest J. Mrozek sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total transaction of $1,065,596.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,701.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $2,420,403.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,623.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $8,833,294 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

