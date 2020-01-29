IG Gold One Day Volume Hits $3,866.00 (IGG)

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. One IG Gold token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TRX Market, ABCC, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. IG Gold has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $3,866.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, IG Gold has traded down 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $292.48 or 0.03126487 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00192444 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00029794 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003300 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00036385 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00120660 BTC.

IG Gold Token Profile

IGG is a token. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The official website for IG Gold is www.iggalaxy.com

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TRX Market, LATOKEN, CoinExchange and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

